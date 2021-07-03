Family preparing to honor son's life on the anniversary of his death

While most of you are celebrating the countries Independence Day this weekend, one Jackson County family is getting ready to celebrate the life of their son whose life was taken on the holiday two years ago.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony Scott died on the Fourth of July in 2019 after police say he was accidentally shot with a stolen gun by then 16-year old Jacob Isbell.

Nearly two years after his tragic death, Anthony's family is keeping with their own nearly formed Fourth of July tradition to honor their beloved son's life.

"That smile, and that positive attitude he always had," Pam Mitchem, Anthony Scott's mother, said.

It's a smile pam Mitchem, Anthony's father and siblings have had to go nearly two years within seeing. Scott was killed in what police say was an accidental shooting.

Then 16-year old Isbell was charged with manslaughter as an adult in the shooting. Police say he and another teenager were stealing guns out of people's cars before picking Scott up. They say the teenagers were playing with the guns when Isbell's gun went off and killed Anthony. The family said Isbell took a guilty plea and only was sentenced to one year behind bars.

"It's hard I just kind of try honestly not to think about that part because it was, to me not really justice," Mitchem said.

Now as the family prepares for another difficult reminder of their son's tragic death this holiday weekend, their keeping with a tradition they started last year to honor Scott's life

"We do the balloon release at the cemetery and then we come back here and do the cookout and then later on that night we release lanterns," Mitchem said.

She said choosing to celebrate Anthony's life on a tragic day has helped them with coping with his untimely loss.

"That's why we have the party and the cookout you know that was his type of vibe it was what he liked and the Fourth of July was always one of his favorite holidays," she said.

Mitchem says the community support over the last two years has been amazing and they expect a great turnout Sunday as they celebrate the life of Anthony on what is now their new Fourth of July tradition.

"We try not to so much wallow in sorrow and mourn constantly, we want to celebrate him and his life," she said.

The family will do the balloon release at midnight on July fourth. The cookout will be later that afternoon followed by the lantern release --- which they say anyone is welcome to attend.