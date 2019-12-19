Family pleads with public to help find missing Lauderdale County man

Thursday night, the family of a missing Lauderdale County man held a candlelight vigil outside of the courthouse hoping and praying that someone will come forward with answers. and praying for answers.

Bradley Lard was reported missing by his family in April 2019. He was last seen in the Cloverdale area on Highway 157 at a friends home. Investigators told WAAY31 the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are suspicious.

Lisa Wallace, Bradley Lard's mother, described her son as a mama's boy.

"He was a big guy but he was a kid at heart," said Wallace. "He called me all the time and his birthday was the 3rd and I knew by the third when he hadn't called something was wrong."

The family has had no calls from Bradley. He's had no bank activity, and no sightings of him since April. Wallace said her son was supposed to pick up some birthday money and a truck from her too.

"I know my child he would have got the money he would have got the truck," said Wallace.

Bradley's family, friends, and Lauderdale County investigators have done four different searches for him.

"We have looked under bridges and in ditches and spent all summer fighting snakes and ticks," said Wallace.

Nothing has turned up. No clues or signs as to where Bradley went.

"To not know is the hard part. I know in my heart I believe he is not alive. A mother knows that. We need to bring him home," said Wallace as the anguish and tears took over her expression.

Wallace said the holidays make Bradley's absence felt more and she hopes someone can bring them peace.

"Help us. He deserves to come home. Everybody deserves to be buried," said Wallace.

Bradley's family said he has nieces, nephews, and a whole lot of people who miss him and just want answers. Wallace said the lead investigator on the case, Matt Horton, has done a tremendous job and she knows he will help find her son.

If you have any tips or know anything about Bradley's disappearance or want to report something anonymously call investigator Horton's office at 256-760-5761.