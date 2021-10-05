Family of woman killed trying to save stray dog speaks out

On Saturday Albertville Police say 31-year-old Christina Green was killed while trying to help a stray dog.

Anytime Christina saw an animal in need her sister Katrina Green says she'd always try to help.

Saving animals was truly Christina's passion.

She also had several of her own.

"She went out doing what her heart told her to do, so we're all just so proud," Christina's Sister Katrina Green said.

Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital posted a video saying Christina was caring, thoughtful, patient, kind, understanding, and even more wonderful words than they can describe.

She had been working there for over a year.

"Her love for animals knew no limits," Katrina said. "She never was concerned about her safety, just their safety because they were helpless and she could help."

In addition to loving animals, Katrina says her sister enjoyed going to concerts, spending time with her family and she was very artistic too.

Christina just turned 31 a few days before she was killed.

As for the dog she was trying to save, Katrina says she would love to know where it is.

"We want to keep the dog," Green said. "We would love to know if anybody could find the dog. We would take it."

Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital is working on setting up a foundation in Christina's name.

Her family says that's the perfect way to honor her.