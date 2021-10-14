Clear

Family of woman found dead in Huntsville Police van retains civil rights attorney Ben Crump

Ben Crump (Source: Facebook)
Crump has been retained by Christina Nance's family, who was found dead last week outside Huntsville Police headquarters.

Posted: Oct 14, 2021 7:39 AM
Updated: Oct 14, 2021 7:41 AM
Posted By: Luke Hajdasz

The family of Christina Nance, the woman found dead in a Huntsville Police van last week, has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump as their lawyer.

The Madison County coroner says there was no foul play involved in Nance's death.

"We will get to the truth of what happened to Christina Nance, the young Black woman found dead in the police van in front of the Huntsville Police Department," said Crump. "We lift up Christina's family with prayer as they mourn this devastating loss."

Crump is a trial lawyer known for civil rights cases. Most notably, he representated George Floyd's family in their lawsuits.

