Family of victims relieved after convicted murderer gets life sentence

The family of Krista Stone remembered the type of person she was Wednesday, "Good and pure and kind," said her mom Kathy Kowalsky.

Krista and her son Zachary were murdered by her husband Marc Stone in 2013. A jury recommended Wednesday he should spend the rest of his life in prison without parole and not be sentenced to death after being found guilty on two capital murder charges. The final decision is up to the judge.

Three of the twelve jurors here at the Madison County Courthouse thought Marc Stone should be given the death penalty. Right now, Krista's family is coming to terms with the fact he will be allowed to live, albeit behind bars.

Six years after Krista Stone's death her parents still can't believe she, and their 7 year old grandson Zachary, are gone, "It's unimaginable. You don't know how to think and feel," said Kathy Kowalksy.

Moments after the decision to sentence Marc Stone to life in prison the Kowalsky's are just grateful he won't ever be a free man again, "Either way he's gonna be spending his life in prison, whether it's a shorter term, or a longer term, so I'm okay with it," said David Kowalsky.

Marc Stone's defense attorney said he's glad his life was spared by the jury. Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard strongly disagreed with the decision, "We always abide by the jury's decision and they did a good job, but we saw it obviously death penalty was warranted," said Broussard. That's because Marc Stone not only strangled his wife Krista, but also strangled and drowned his son Zachary.

Krista's family tries not to think about that. Instead they focus on the happy memories they have of them, "But we didn't want memories. We wanted experiences, but we'll keep on with the good memories," said David Kowalsky.

The judge in this case still holds the power to levy the death penalty. Broussard said the decision will likely come in a 4-6 weeks.

Krista and Marc stone's other two children, who were 2 and 4 at the time of the murders are currently being raised by Krista's dad David.