Family of the murdered Mae Jemison High student share his legacy

Deu'nta Moore, better known as Poodaroo, died Saturday morning from his injuries after being shot Friday night.

WAAY 31's Grace Campbell had an exclusive interview with Poodaroo's family where they shared his legacy.

Poodaroo had dreams of making it big as a basketball player. He was just about to finish up his junior year at Mae Jemison High School, and his mom, Brittany Moore, told WAAY 31 that colleges were even interested in him playing for them. On Saturday, Poodaroo died from a gunshot wound, preventing his dreams from ever becoming a reality.

“My baby was a star. He might not have been a star to them, but he was my shining star," said Brittany. "My baby was on his way. All he talked about was playing ball, getting out of here, making something of himself. My son didn’t bother nobody.”

Poodaroo was Brittany's only child, her pride and joy.

When he wasn't playing basketball, his grandmother, Bathsheba Moore, said Poodaroo would be doing anything to help out his friends.

“He gonna love, he gone take you in and feed you," said Bathsheba. "If you need some shelter, even if it means him sneaking you in the house to lay down, that’s him. He won’t harm you.”

Everyone said he couldn't hurt a fly and never met a stranger. That's why the whole community is so rattled.

“I heard the gunshots, I pulled in, and I see my baby laying there," said Brittany. "That was my only child. I don’t have no more kids, and for that to happen to him like that is wrong.”

“Just to see the look on his face laying there," said Bathsheba. "He was in disbelief. That poor baby was in disbelief. He couldn’t even figure out what happened to him.”

Poodaroo died a week before his 18th birthday. In his almost 18 years of life, it's clear he made an impact on those around him.

“He made his mark on this earth and I see that," said Brittany.

People came out from far and wide to mourn Poodaroo, including his coaches and fellow teammates.