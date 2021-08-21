Family of teen involved in fatal hit-and-run plead for help in finding suspect

Alabama state troopers are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit and run that left a teen dead.

It happened near Athens late Thursday night close to East Limestone and Nick Davis Road.

16-year old Mason Cozelos died at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers and Limestone County Sheriff's Deputies are currently asking all law enforcement agencies to help find who did this.

The Cozelos family told us they are asking for help to find a dark colored vehicle with damage to the front and passenger side.

Officials say Mason was walking around the area Thursday night when he was hit and killed by a car.

Even though details on the vehicle aren't much, the family is pleading for anyone to help out.

The family told us Mason was the light of their world was described as a polite and charismatic kid, who could brighten up any room.

For mason's funeral, his mother told us in lieu of flowers, donate money towards a $10,000 reward to find whoever did this.

Alabama State Troopers are the lead investigators but if you have any info, they're asking you to contact them at (256) 533-4202 or the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.