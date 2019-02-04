Family of murdered Huntsville man still seeking justice

The family of Sam Mitchell opened up publicly for the first time since he was murdered in Huntsville, "I just want to know why and who," said his son Martyz Ward.

Mitchell was found lying beside a car, shot multiple times, on Crestmore Ave in late August. Huntsville Police told WAAY 31 they still don't know who killed him. Not having justice and closure is causing a lot of pain for his family.

His son Martyz told WAAY 31 his death can be summed up in one word, "Devastation." Not having his dad around is something he thinks about every single day, "I be depressed, I might breakdown. Sometimes I can't even come out of my room," said Ward.

He can't understand why anyone wanted to kill his dad, "Y'all took this mans life for nothin'," said Ward.

Nearly six months after the shooting, Huntsville Police are still waiting on a completed forensics report from the state lab. It's not uncommon for a report to take this long.

Police urge anyone with information about what happened to come forward, "People know, they just ain't sayin' nothin'," said Ward.

Ward simply wants closure for him and his family, "I just want to know why and who. What was the motive," asked Ward.

If you know what happened to Sam Mitchell you can submit an anonymous tip to Huntsville Police.