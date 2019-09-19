Family of missing Lauderdale County man hopes case will be solved

There's a renewed effort to find Robert Deshawn Childers, or better known as Shawn. He's been missing for three years.

In September 2016, his roommate reported him missing, and said Childers was last seen walking away from his home on County Road141. He didn't have any of his belongings like a wallet or phone with him.

The Childers family said they have a little more hope Wednesday after meeting with a new investigator on the case here at the sheriff's office.

"I don't wish this on anybody because it never goes away," said Carol Childers.

Carol Childers has a binder full of information on her missing brother-in-law Shawn.

"It stays with you and I'm thankful for all of us to be able to say what all do you have in your notes this is what I have in my notes," said Carol Childers.

WAAY31 met with Carol Childers, her husband David Childers, and Shawn's other sisters and friends Thursday. None of them have ever stopped looking for him, but neither has the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. In 2016 and the years to follow mounted police on horseback searched woods, wells, and other areas for Shawn around his home with nothing turning up. The original investigator took a job with another department. Now a new investigator is on the case. Sgt. Matt Horton, who is now the lead investigator, met with the Childers family Thursday.

"I think Sgt. Horton was a little dazed because he asked for detail and we have him detail. This is a family that loved Shawn and we care about Shawn," said Carol Childers.

Lauderdale county investigators told WAAY31 what makes this case suspicious is the fact that Shawn hasn't touched any of his bank accounts since he went missing. He hasn't called any family either.

"I've never known him to go very long without him getting in touch With one of his siblings he talked with their older sister Cynthia everyday," said Carol Childers.

The Childers family believes someone hurt Shawn but for now it's still a missing persons case. Now with a new set of eyes on the case, a plan is in motion to find out what happened to Shawn.

"It's refreshing to get a plan. It's refreshing to say were going to do this and this. Brad [previous investigator] took on theft of property but Shawn's case was always in the forefront," said Carol Childers.

The Childers family said they will not stop until they get answers and the sheriff's office won't stop either. If you have any information on where Shawn could be or any tips call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office at 256-760-5757.