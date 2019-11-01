Family of man shot, killed by Madison police retains civil rights attorney

The family of Dana Fletcher, the man shot to death during an incident involving Madison Police Department officers on Oct. 27, has hired a civil rights attorney.

You can see WAAY 31’s coverage of the shooting here. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

The office of Ben Crump issued this news release on Friday:

Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and nationally respected Romanucci & Blandin have been retained by the family of Dana Fletcher, a man who was shot and killed by Madison police outside of a Planet Fitness on October 27. Fletcher was in the presence of his wife and young child when he was confronted and killed by law enforcement.

Attorney Crump has issued the following statement in response: “We stand with the family of this man in demanding answers from the Madison Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Dana’s death is a tragic and unnecessary outcome from a police encounter that should have resulted in help, not death. It is another example of police overreaction and excessive use of force against people of color. The department owes his family and the public a full accounting of the facts and full transparency to get answers.”