Family of man shot in Madison Planet Fitness parking lot wants to see body camera video

The Madison County District Attorney's office said Tuesday afternoon it has started to review all the details in the shooting death of Dana Fletcher. Police shot him outside a Planet Fitness last month.

The District Attorney, Rob Broussard, tells WAAY 31 the review could take six weeks. That's because they're looking at forensic evidence, and it's the standard process in cases like this. Broussard tells us once the review is complete they'll make an announcement on whether they send the case to the Grand Jury or clear the officers of wrong-doing.

Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family) Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)

Fletcher's sister, Shayla, tells us her brother was shot in the head. She says that's about all she knows about the case, and it's why she wants laws changed so she can view the police body camera video.

"Show us what is on the tape as a showing of good faith even, and if there is not that, you all should have some serious concern," she said.

Fletcher told us, it will help bridge the relationship between Madison police and the community, if they let her see the body camera video.

Alabama law states police don't ever have to release that video, so we asked a State Senator if he would be willing to change the law.

"I understand there might be reasons to not disclose that information if it’s an ongoing investigation or litigation. It will usually all work out either in the courts or the pressure in the community," said Senator Tim Melson.

Melson was elected to represent the Shoals in 2015. He's been a fierce advocate for medical marijuana, and says he'd be open to changing the law about police body cameras. He'd want to hear from the law enforcement community, and voters, about how a change would impact them, good or bad.

"I’d have to see the bill before i would say if i’d vote or not vote, but probably. I'm for transparency for those situations," he said.

Fletcher's sister says neither the city of Madison nor the police department has contacted her or her family since the shooting. Until the law changes, all they can do right now is hope their pleas to see the video themselves are heard.

“Releasing it to the public is something different than releasing it in a limited environment to the family. That should still be something that should still be doable by the powers that be that claim they can’t release it,' Fletcher said.

Madison police won't answer any of our questions about the shooting.They have referred us to the city attorney. We've tried to get in touch with her for more than a week and haven't heard back.