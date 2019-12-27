Family of a missing Huntsville man asking for the community's help

Please come home. That’s one Huntsville family’s message for their son who is missing.

The family and Huntsville Police are looking for Derrick Hines. Police say he has been missing since Nov. 30.

Tijuana Smith, Hines' mother, says she missed a call from Huntsville Hospital and knew something was wrong.

"I immediately got in my car and headed straight for the hospital," she said.

She says she was given little information and does not know why Hines was in the hospital.

Smith says Hines left against medical advice.

“I haven’t heard or seen from him since," said Smith.

The family says it is very unusual not to hear from Hines for this long.

"If he wanted to just get away, because of whatever, just let me know you are alive, breathing, and you're OK; however, I don’t know. That’s the issue and with each passing day, it gets harder and harder," said Smith.

The family asking the community for help.

"Help us find Derrick, tell him it’s ok to come home," said Karyn Walker, family member.

If you have seen Derrick Hines or have any information you are asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.