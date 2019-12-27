Clear

Family of a missing Huntsville man asking for the community's help

The family of Derrick Hines is asking for people to help search for him. The family says he has been missing since November 30th.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Please come home. That’s one Huntsville family’s message for their son who is missing.

The family and Huntsville Police are looking for Derrick Hines. Police say he has been missing since Nov. 30.

Tijuana Smith, Hines' mother, says she missed a call from Huntsville Hospital and knew something was wrong.

"I immediately got in my car and headed straight for the hospital," she said.

She says she was given little information and does not know why Hines was in the hospital.

Smith says Hines left against medical advice.

“I haven’t heard or seen from him since," said Smith.

The family says it is very unusual not to hear from Hines for this long.

"If he wanted to just get away, because of whatever, just let me know you are alive, breathing, and you're OK; however, I don’t know. That’s the issue and with each passing day, it gets harder and harder," said Smith.

The family asking the community for help.

"Help us find Derrick, tell him it’s ok to come home," said Karyn Walker, family member.

If you have seen Derrick Hines or have any information you are asked to call Huntsville police at 256-722-7100.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events