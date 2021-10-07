‘She had the biggest smile’: Family of 4-year-old girl from Arab killed in flooding asks for prayers

A family and Marshall County community is mourning the loss of a child killed in flash flooding.

Four-year-old Jaylee Ann Cheek was killed after being swept away in floodwaters Wednesday night.

It happened at the intersection of Haynes and Hickory Hill roads in Arab.

Family members say they all are devastated by this tragic loss.

They say in an instant, their lives changed forever and are asking for your thoughts and prayers.

According to Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent, Jaylee was in the car with several other people when flash flooding occurred.

The other occupants were able to be rescued, but Jaylee was swept away while in her car seat.

"Jaylee was a bright light that cannot be replaced," said Ross Madack, Jaylee's uncle.

"She had the biggest smile you could think of. It was a freak accident and hope everyone comes together for anyone who needs it,".

Madack said his thoughts and prayers are with the family of Stormy Aldonza Hernandez, who also died in the flooding.

There is a GoFundMe made to help cover Jaylee's medical costs and you can click here to donate