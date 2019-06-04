‘You’ve got to let them know you love them:’ Family mourns victims killed in Cullman County wreck

WAAY 31 heard on Tuesday from a mother whose daughter and two young grandchildren died in a crash in Cullman County.

Holly Young, her two children and her boyfriend, Allen Gore, all died when the car he was driving hit a log truck head-on on Highway 67.

The mother of 23-year-old Holly Young, Sheryle McCoy, says one thing she will miss doing with her grandchildren is bringing them to the park. She said there's so many things she wanted to show them, but for now, she's trying to find the strength to move on.

"You just never know when the last day will be, so you've got to make every day count, you've got to let them know you love them, you have to hug them," said McCoy.

McCoy says her heart broke when she got the call on Monday that her youngest daughter had died in a car crash along with her children, ages two and four.

McCoy said people will always remember Holly Young for who she was on the inside.

"Always wanted to do a little extra for somebody else. Her heart was the biggest that I know," said McCoy.

She says her daughter was a sweet girl growing up, and the hardest part of coming to terms with their deaths is not having closure.

"Everyday, I want to think about little things that I experienced with them, memories, and it hurts knowing that I can never get that back," she said.

McCoy said she keeps photos of her baby girl to remember who she was.

"It's a way of connecting.....with their spirit," she said.

McCoy said another way of healing for her is gardening. She said it brings her peace and helps get her mind off of it all.

Troopers haven't released any information about why Gore may have crossed the center line. The driver of the log truck was injured and taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.