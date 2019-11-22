Clear

Family of Alabama man killed by police filing suit

Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr.; Photo: Courtesy of Benjamin Crump

Neither state nor federal reviews led to charges against the officer.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Parents of a black man who was shot to death by police who mistook him for a shooting suspect at an Alabama shopping mall are filing a lawsuit on the first anniversary of his death.

The parents of Emantic Bradford Jr. joined lawyers at a news conference announcing the suit Friday. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford after mistaking him for the person who fired shots at Alabama’s largest shopping mall last Thanksgiving.

