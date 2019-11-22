Family of Alabama man killed by police filing suit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Parents of a black man who was shot to death by police who mistook him for a shooting suspect at an Alabama shopping mall are filing a lawsuit on the first anniversary of his death.
The parents of Emantic Bradford Jr. joined lawyers at a news conference announcing the suit Friday. A Hoover police officer shot Bradford after mistaking him for the person who fired shots at Alabama’s largest shopping mall last Thanksgiving.
Neither state nor federal reviews led to charges against the officer.
