Clear

Family of 8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado asks John Cena to visit him in the hospital

Landen Godsey’s parents were killed in the tornado.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 2:56 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The family of an 8-year-old boy critically injured when a tornado swept through Town Creek is trying to get his favorite wrestler, John Cena, to visit him in the hospital.

Landen Godsey is in rehab in Birmingham recovering from his injuries. Both of his parents were killed in the tornado in December.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events