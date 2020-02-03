Family of 8-year-old injured in Town Creek tornado asks John Cena to visit him in the hospital

The family of an 8-year-old boy critically injured when a tornado swept through Town Creek is trying to get his favorite wrestler, John Cena, to visit him in the hospital.
Landen Godsey is in rehab in Birmingham recovering from his injuries. Both of his parents were killed in the tornado in December.
