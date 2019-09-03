Family of 5 killed in Elkmont shooting ‘heartbroken,’ waiting for answers

Limestone County officials have not released the names of the five members of the same family killed by a 14-year-old member of the family, but relatives are reaching out.

Family members said they are heartbroken this morning after authorities say a 14-year-old male confessed to shooting his father, stepmother, and three siblings. It happened at a home on the 25000 block of Ridge Road in Elkmont.

A grandmother of the children said the deceased are the only family they have in the area. She said that she recently lived in the family’s basement.

Family members said they are waiting to get more information.

Neighbors said they are upset the shootings happened in Elkmont, which they describe as a very quiet community.

Elkmont High School says it will have extra counselors at the school today to help students and others.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.

