Family of 10 displaced after house fire

A family of 10 has been displaced by a fire that injured one of them and killed a family pet. The Hazel Green Fire and Rescue Department chief told WAAY 31 his department was the first on the scene for the house fire that started in the kitchen. Meridianville and New Market fire departments also responded, and all three departments were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen area. The home did get some serious smoke damage.

We know that of the five adults, five kids, and family pets who lived in the house one adult woman was transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor burns, and a small family dog died in the fire. A 13-year-old boy was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation because he stayed inside the house for too long trying to save all of the family pets.

The Red Cross was also at the scene. They'll help the family with their immediate needs like food and cleanup supplies as well as get them a place to stay for a few days.