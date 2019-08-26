Family, neighbors in shock after deadly Toney shooting

The teenager accused of killing his dad and seriously injuring his brother is being charged as an adult. The Madison County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the 16-year-old's name, but said he facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Chad Wanca, 43, is the two boy's father and died. His son, Hunter, 12, is in Birmingham recovering after both were shot.

Forrques Pride, a neighbor, shared they're still reliving what they saw Saturday afternoon when they pulled on to their street.

"The sheriffs and ambulance were right behind us, rushing into the neighborhood. Just seeing a crowd of people outside surrounding the house and the caution tape going up, and a young child outside with his hands up," he said.

The Madison County Sheriff's office said the 16-year-old son was outside when deputies arrived.

"I see him outside playing all the time. I just didn't know what to think honestly," Pride said.

He said his daughters played with the unidentified 16-year-old boy and Hunter, who's in the hospital. He said he never had any problems with the family.

"Well-mannered, they would come out and play with my daughters sometimes. Never had an issue. I thought he was doing a great job with the kids," he said.

Family told us they're asking for prayers from the community during this difficult time. They shared Hunter is still in serious condition, but he is stable.

Chad Wanca's mother said she's working to bring her son home to Tennessee to be buried.

Now, neighbors are hoping for answers as to what led up to the deadly shooting inside the family's home.

"Don't know what could have been going on inside the home, but definitely a sad, very sad situation," Pride said.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is still working to determine what led up to the shooting. Sheriff Kevin Turner released a statement about it:

“This is a tragic event for the family and the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wanca family and, especially Hunter. Domestic violence is something that can affect any family regardless of income or race. If anyone knows someone who is suffering as a victim of domestic violence, we ask them to please contact law enforcement. See something, say something."

Neighbors shared the 16-year-old went to Hazel Green High School, and Hunter is a student at Meridianville Middle School.

"Additional counselors are in our schools today in Madison County. We provide extra counseling any time there is an event that can be difficult for our young people. Students have been informed there is a qualified professional to talk to should they feel that is necessary," said Tim Hall, a Madison County school spokesman.