Family mourning after man died in Huntsville from copperhead bite

WAAY 31 heard on Wednesday from the brother of Oliver Baker, the man who died at Huntsville Hospital from a copperhead snake bite.

Reb Baker said his brother, who is also known as "Chum," was allergic to the venom and didn't know it. He said his brother was allergic to bees and wasps, but no one knew he was allergic to copperhead bites.

"I didn't realize anyone could be allergic to a snakebite," Reb Baker said.

He was there when his brother was bitten by the snake at their family lake house in Walker County.

"I was in the kitchen making a salad when I heard, I think, my nephew say 'He's been bitten,'" Reb Baker said.

He said Chum was out walking his dog and was about to walk in the back door when the snake bit his ankle. He said Chum knew he needed to get to the hospital, but passed out within minutes of being bitten.

"Ultimately, he was allergic to the snake bite itself, which caused anaphylactic shock, and that led to the cardiac arrest and all of the damage to his organs," Reb Baker said.

Baker said his brother never regained consciousness and was rushed to a hospital in Jasper before being flown to Huntsville Hospital, where he died just before 4:30 Monday afternoon.

Don Webster, with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, explained to WAAY 31 how they respond to snake bite calls.

"What needs to be treated is the airway, the breathing and the circulation," Webster said.

Baker said he and his brother had EpiPens at the lake house for known allergies but didn't think to use them for a snake bite. We asked Webster if he thought it would have helped.

"I would have definitely probably tried it myself, but I can't guarantee anything like that," he said.

Baker and his family don't think the EpiPen would have helped, because his brother's reaction was so severe.

"Basically, there was just nothing that could be done," Reb Baker said.

He said his brother was 52 years old and leaves behind a wife and two sons.