Family members of frontline workers relieved vaccine is heading to Huntsville

More than 6,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are on the way to Huntsville Hospital.

The hospital is preparing to receive them by Tuesday, and will administer the first doses Wednesday.

Right now, Huntsville Hospital is currently working on which frontline workers will receive the vaccine first. For Mary Claire Fugate, her step-mother who works at the hospital could be one of the first to receive it.



"It's really cool for her to be able to get it because everything has been super stressful for her," Fugate said.

It also takes the stress off families of health care workers. Elise Hinken has a sister in occupational therapy who works directly with COVID patients.

"It makes me feel much more safe knowing she won't pass it on to my family," Hinken said.

The Senior Vice President of Operations at Huntsville Hospital, Tracy Doughty said not too many people in the same shift will get the vaccine the same day, due to possible side-effects.

However, for the first dose, he does not anticipate too many issues.

"First dose being the same thing you get with a flu shot, little bit of general weakness, pain the arm, and headache," Doughty said.

While it still uncertain when people outside the health care field will receive vaccines, people in Huntsville can't help but use the word, hope, to describe this moment.

"So this glimmer of hope about this vaccine is really just settling our hearts a lot, because we've been so jittery all the time, just making sure we are all safe, so it's really awesome," Fugate said.

Once this first set of vaccines runs out, the hospital will order more through the state.