Family hopes for change after teen fatally hit by RV

WAAY 31 is hearing from the family of the 19-year-old who was hit by an RV and killed over the weekend.

Glen Stout was walking on the Highway 31 causeway when the RV’s mirror hit him, causing him to fall over a guard rail and hit some rocks.

WAAY 31 spoke with Glen’s uncle about where he was headed that night and how the family is hoping for change after the terrible tragedy.

“He stood in my kitchen and said, ‘Uncle Dewey, I can take care of myself.’ and I told him, ‘Son, it doesn’t look like it.’ From what the news report said, 35 minutes later, he was on the side of the road, dead," Dewey Mason said.

That was the last conversation Dewey Mason had with his nephew, Glen, before Glen went walking on Highway 31 Saturday night.

“He was determined he was going to go see someone that was a friend on the internet and said they were going to help him and give him a place to stay that was better than where he was," Mason said.

But Glen never made it to that friend as he was hit by an RV and killed, which is something Mason believes could’ve been prevented if Glen had the proper resources he needed to know better.

“His mom tried but she wasn’t really prepared to really be able to deal with everything that was coming down. And when she turned to the school system and DHR and whoever, and said, ‘Can you help,’ there really wasn’t anything available," Mason said.

Mason tells WAAY 31 Glen suffered from depression and took mental health counseling, but he feels that wasn’t enough; and, looking back, Mason says he wishes he could’ve done more.

“The whole purpose for me was to try and help him and, apparently, I didn’t do something right, because he’s not here.”

Now, Mason is just hoping this tragedy will open people’s eyes to how important it is to get help for loved ones when they are struggling.

“If this will do anything to shine a light on the things that are wrong with the resources and the system and the help that people are supposed to be able to get out of their tax money, so that somebody else doesn’t have to feel what I’m feeling—what his mama, daddy, sister, and everybody else is going through—then that will be a success," he said.

Mason says he'll continue pushing for better mental health resources in honor of Glen.

Glen’s memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartselle Heritage.

If you would like to donate money to Glen's family, you can go to Redstone Federal Credit Union and ask for the account, "Glen Stout Donation Fund."