Family gets closure from serial killer's confession

Nancy Stevens died in August of 2005 and was buried at the Decatur Cemetery. Her family finally knows the person responsible for putting her there. "It doesn't bring her back, but it brings closure," said Nancy's Brother Paul Stevens.

According to Paul, her death was toughest on her son and his 84 year old mom who prayed every day to find out who killed her daughter. When she found out, "she was just hollerin' and jumpin' for joy, because she knew," said Stevens.

Now, the family is going through old photos of Nancy. They hold on to the fact that she was loved by many in the community. "She was a people person. Everybody knew her. When I say everybody she just got along with everybody," said Stevens.

The family will continue to lean on their faith as they move through this next chapter of their lives, "Faith kept us here and kept us strong," said Stevens.

The family sends their condolences to all the other families who had to bury their loved ones because of self admitted serial killer Samuel Little.