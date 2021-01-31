Family, friends gather to remember murder victims following suspected killers arrest

The week of January 24 is a difficult one for the family and friends of Gary Wayne Baskins and Kayla Glover.

Six years ago in 2015, they were killed and for years, the crime went unsolved.

The memorial for Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins was held outside of Jody's Restaurant, the place where the two were shot and killed on Jan. 24, 2015. (Courtesy: Vickie Holt) The memorial for Kayla Glover and Gary Wayne Baskins was held outside of Jody's Restaurant, the place where the two were shot and killed on Jan. 24, 2015. (Courtesy: Vickie Holt)

But in 2021, the anniversary came with a small, silver lining: the man suspected of killing the two has been charged and his case is moving forward.

On Saturday, family and friends of Baskins held a memorial was held for him and Glover outside of Jody's Restaurant where they were shot and killed.

The gathering included a dove release and a prayer circle.

Earlier this week, WAAY 31's Breken Terry spoke with Glover's mother who said her granddaughters were able to feel more at peace now that someone has been arrested for killing their mother.

"Her daughters, finally after six years, had a peaceful night's sleep because the bad guy was in jail," Sherry Howard said.