Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Family, friends, more mourning death of Jemison High teacher

Jacob Probus; Photo from Huntsville City Schools

Counselors will be available at Jemison for students and school staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:26 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Family, friends, students, co-workers and more are mourning the death of a Jemison High School teacher.

Jacob Probus, who taught AP and Honors World History, Psychology and was sponsor of the photography club at Mae C. Jemison High School, died Monday.

According to a post on a GoFundMe page, “On July 14, Jacob was doing yard work. He went to the neighbor, said he was stung by a bee and wasn’t feeling well. He then collapsed. They had to resuscitate him and believe he went a significant time without oxygen.”

The post, which you can see here, also said doctors aren't sure the sting was the cause of his death.

“All of us at Jemison High have lost a great teacher, colleague and friend and Mr. Probus will truly be missed,” Jemison Principal Demetris Harris-Leverette wrote in an email to students, parents and guardians.

Counselors will be available at Jemison for students and school staff from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christine Finley spoke about Probus at Monday’s school board meeting. You can see that here. The comments are from 00:45 - 01:51 in the video.

A Celebration of Life event is planned for Thursday. “All who knew and loved this great man” can find information here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events