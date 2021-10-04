Family, friends and the Colbert County community gather outside of Williams funeral home to honor Sgt. Risner

The Colbert County community showed support for their hero, Sgt. Nick Risner.

Law Enforcement across the state joined Sheffield Police Department in a procession from Huntsville to Florence.

Cousins of Risner lined the road early in the afternoon to get a spot to watch their beloved cousin come home for one final time.

"We're just here to pay our respects to Nick, our entire family has come together, he was in the army, my dad was also in the army, Billy Risner," said one of Risner's cousins. "He's a cousin that we all loved, very close, very respected and he's going to be really missed."

Friends of Risner's daughter said he was always smiling and was a kid at heart.

"It definitely shows what kind of person he was and how he was kind to everyone around him and how much he meant to everyone as a whole, whether or not he knew them or just met them, he was special to everybody," said Kenzie Liles, a friend to Risner's daughter.

A funeral date has not yet been announced.