Family, friends, Sparkman High School mourning death of student

The Sparkman High School family is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Jayceon Sims, who completed Sparkman Ninth Grade Academy and was preparing to start at Sparkman High School, died July 4.

“The Sparkman Ninth Grade family is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, Jayceon Sims,” said Tim Hall, Madison County schools spokesman.

“We offer the Sims Family our deepest and most sincere condolences.”

A balloon release will be held in Jayceon’s honor at 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Life Seventh-day Adventist Worship Center, 3912 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville.

His funeral is Sunday, according to his obituary. You can leave you condolences for the family HERE

A cause of death has not been formally released.