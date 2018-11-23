Family events throughout the Tennessee Valley for Friday, November 23rd

There are events taking place all around the Tennessee Valley to kick off the start of the holiday season.

The official opening of the Tinsel Trail at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville is scheduled for 630PM on Friday. The park is located along Church Street. The approximately 300 trees are on display through January 5th.

Santa's Village and North Pole Express in Huntsville opens Friday, but this year it is at a new location. Kids can visit with Santa and his reindeer beginning at 5PM Friday at the Huntsville Depot on Church Street. The $7 cost of admissions benefits the Earlyworks family of museums.

Arab is kicking off the Christmas season with the official lighting of 2 million lights for their Arab Christmas in the Park. The ceremony begins at 6PM on Friday evening.

Driving nights for the Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden begins Friday night. Admission is $25 per car.

The Trees of Christmas are on display starting today at the Tennessee Valley Art Museum on N. Water Street in Tuscumbia. Cost is $5 for an adult and $3 for a child.

The Village of Providence in Huntsville is hosting their official tree lighting ceremony at 6PM on Friday. Santa will arrive for pictures with the kids starting at 4PM. You must bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation in order to receive a picture with Santa. Donations are then given to Toys for Tots.