Family displaced from Saturday evening house fire

A Huntsville family was forced from their home following a fire on Saturday evening.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews were called to the house in the 3800 block of Melody Circle around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. It took about 15 minutes to contain the fire after they got on scene.

Three engines and the ladder truck were called to the scene.

There were some people inside the home at the time of the fire, but fortunately, no one was injured.