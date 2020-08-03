Family concerned as Huntsville nursing home sees increase coronavirus cases

Brookshire Healthcare Center confirmed Friday, July 31, they were caring for 17 residents who tested positive for coronavirus. Brookshire Healthcare Center confirmed that as of Friday, July 31, they were caring for 17 residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, one family member of a resident there said she was not notified of the rise in cases.

For a year and a half, Ruth Gulley's mother has been at the health care center. She said prior to the pandemic, she had not problems at all with this center, but now is concerned due to a lack of communication.

"When I heard 17, I was actually afraid she was one of them," Gulley said.

Gulley said she is constantly thinking of her 88-year-old mother.

"I haven't seen her since the 12th day of March," Gulley said.

Now, she worries her mother could get coronavirus as she stays isolated in this nursing home. Brookshire is dealing with 17 cases of the virus. Even though the center posted about the case number on Friday, Gulley was unaware until she heard about it from WAAY31.

"They called me one week and said they had one there, and then the next week she called and said they had a total of three," Gulley said. "And I did not know anything about the 17 until I saw it on WAAY news."

We reached out to Diversicare, the company that runs Brookshire. It said in a statement, it notifies residents and designated representatives of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases and will give weekly updates.

However, Gulley was hoping for a phone call.

"I'm not one that gets on the internet all the time," Gulley said. "I do depend on them to call and let me know, but when I talked to one of the personnel today, she did tell me if mother had it they would let me know."

Gulley's mother is okay right now. The facility said officials are working to ensure it follows CDC guidelines, stating they have extensive policies in place and are working with the Alabama Department of Health and public health officials.

"I'm afraid she will contract it and I hope and pray she doesn't," Gulley said.

Diversicare did not say if any of these 17 residents are hospitalized. The facility stated that they are continuing to limit visitation, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Full statement from Diversicare:

"We are committed to keeping our residents and their designated representatives informed as we continue to navigate COVID-19 in our centers. In alignment with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, our centers notify residents and designated representatives of the occurrence of a single confirmed COVID-19 positive case, or three or more cases of new onset respiratory symptoms occurring within 72 hours. Residents and designated representatives are also notified of any subsequent positive COVID-19 case and given weekly updates. This information is reported in accordance with existing privacy regulations and statues for the safety and well-being of our residents. Additionally, Diversicare center websites are regularly updated."