The Athens Fire Department brought its one brush truck and a fire engine to a combine fire Monday on Mooresville Road.
The combine caught fire about half a mile off of the road in a soybean field, and the department was not able to drive their fire engine directly up to the fire.
Athens Fire called in the East Limestone Fire Department to use their two brush trucks. Both departments were able to work together and keep the fire contained.
No one was injured, but the combine is destroyed.
Related Content
- Family combine destroyed in Athens fire
- Overnight fire destroys trailer
- Athens police investigating shooting
- One person hurt in Athens apartment fire
- Body found after house fire in Athens
- Overnight fire destroys Toney home
- Fire destroys Hazel Green home
- Tornado in Ardmore destroys family's house
- Family loses home after fire caused by space heater in Athens
- Athens community drop-off event
Scroll for more content...