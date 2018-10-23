Family combine destroyed in Athens fire

The Athens Fire Department brought its one brush truck and a fire engine to a combine fire Monday on Mooresville Road.

The combine caught fire about half a mile off of the road in a soybean field, and the department was not able to drive their fire engine directly up to the fire.

Athens Fire called in the East Limestone Fire Department to use their two brush trucks. Both departments were able to work together and keep the fire contained.

No one was injured, but the combine is destroyed.