Family claims paving business misled them and left work half finished

A family in Toney told WAAY 31 they were mislead by a business they hired to pave their driveway. The family claimed they were quoted one price and when the contractor was half way through the job he told them it would cost more money to finish.

The Wallace family told WAAY 31 the business, Pro Pave, approached them Monday and said they had left over asphalt from a job and would give them a discounted price on their driveway.

The Wallace family was excited to not have a noisy gravel driveway. They told WAAY 31 Pro Pave quoted them $1,000 to pave their whole driveway. It seemed a little too good to be true, but they trusted them at their word, "Well maybe we're gettin' blessed. Maybe this is true. Maybe they do have left over asphalt and they really do want to get rid of it," said Amanda Wallace.

When they arrived 20 minutes later to do the work, "Everything looked professional. It looked really good. I mean, they pulled up, they stopped traffic, they had all the equipment. It just looked really professional," said Wallace.

When they were halfway done, "This is a thousand dollars here. For us to continue we're going to need $800 more dollars," said Wallace while pointing at her driveway.

That was way over their budget and they couldn't afford it. They said the owner of Pro Pave got aggressive, so they called 911. The company left, but the owner said he would come back to talk to officers, "The police department waited. They parked across the road and they waited and he never showed back up," said Wallace.

WAAY 31 called Pro Pave owner Adam Burton to get his side of the story, but got his voicemail. He did return our call eventually, but refused to do a phone interview. He said he did the work for the Wallace family, but refutes the family's account of what happened.

We dug into his past and found a court case from 2010 in Baldwin County where he and his brother were forced to pay 4 victims $11,900 in restitution for a similar case where he started work at one price and then upped the price half way through the job.

Burton claimed he has an active business license, but said he could not show us when we asked Tuesday night. According to the Better Business Bureau's website, Pro Pave is out of business, "I don't want it to happen to anybody else," said Wallace.

Because of the altercation between the Wallace family and Pro Pave the family did not pay for any of the work, but said they would if they would finish the job for the price they agreed on.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 no one is a victim here because this was all an oral contract. They said anyone hiring a contractor needs to request to see a business license and have the work agreed upon in a written contract.