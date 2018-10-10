Family asks for help finding veteran's missing therapy dog

A veteran and his family are asking for help finding their missing therapy dog.

Buster, a 1-year-old Australian shepherd mix, has been missing since September 24. According to the family, Buster went missing in the area of Putnam and University Drive. They said they've put out fliers hoping that someone will return him and have even hired a bloodhound dog to track Buster's scent.

Buster has been with the family for the past year. They got him to help veteran, James Vance, with his PTSD.

James served in the United States Army for 15 years. Buster was at work with him when a loud noise caused him to run off. He followed the dog, but lost track of him.

James' wife, Elizabeth, said in the year that Buster has been with them, he's made a big impact on James and has brought joy back to his life.

"They're like best of friends. They do things together: play together, take naps together. For me, seeing my husband, the difference between this whole year, has really brought a lot of joy in my heart," Elizabeth Vance said.