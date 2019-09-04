Family and friends respond to Elkmont murders

"I woke up to my mom screaming and crying and I woke up and jumped out of bed and kept on asking her what was wrong," said Mason Sisk's uncle, Lance Sisk.

We are now hearing reactions from family and friends after a police say an Elkmont teen shot and killed five members of his family.

Community members say they are still in shock.

Family members said the shooting was unexpected.

Police said a 14-year-old boy, who family members have identified as Mason Sisk, used a 9 millimeter gun to kill his family.

A close friend says he knew Mason as humble and the type of person to do whatever he was told.

"Never showed any signs of violence. He was never really into guns. He was never really into hunting or anything involving guns for that matter," said Mason's friend, Sam Compton.

Compton says when he heard the news, he couldn't believe it.

"Honestly, it was tragic to me because like I said, this was not expected at all. It was like 'what?' this is a joke, right?

and Mason's uncle says it's going to be hard to come to terms with the shooting," said Compton.

Lance Sisk said this is going to be very hard for his family to come to terms with.

"Just pray for us I guess. That's all. I really don't need anything. I don't think we are going to need anything. Maybe support," said Sisk.

The suspect is most likely being held in the Tennessee Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said he is facing five counts of juvenile murder but that could change and he could be charged as an adult. Police said they are still investigating.