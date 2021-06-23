'We're just, we're broke:' Family, friends share pain of losing Rainsville woman killed in flood

Family and friends are remembering the life of Makayla Ross.

She was the young woman killed when flood waters swept her car off Radio Road in Fort Payne on Saturday night.

On Wednesday, a visitation for Makayla was held in Rainsville. A candlelight vigil is set for Thursday.

"We're just, we're broke. It's like that part we're never going to get back," Hanna Shadrick, Makayla's sister-in law, said.

The pain of Makayla's loss is still fresh for the family. Shadrick says Makayla was more like a sister than an in-law. She says she feels the sisterhood they shared was Heaven sent.

"I never actually got to have a sister and I wanted one really bad, so when I got with Matt and met her it was just like that's why I didn't get a sister. I got a brother because I was supposed to have her," she said.

Makayla was like a sister to many who knew her, including her best friend Skylar Turner, who felt like she was her best friend and soulmate.

"She was literally the best friend that I could have ever asked for from the moment we got close anytime anything bad happened she was who I would call, she was the first I would call anytime anything good happened she'd be there like a cheer so loud me," Turner said.

Shadrick and Turner say Makayla was caring, loved everybody and worked hard at anything she put her mind to, including a garden she planted during quarantine. They say it was something she cherished and put her all into.

"She loved flowers, she loved plants she like Hanna said was a master gardener she was so proud of this," Turner said.

Now, her friends and family are left with memories, the garden Makayla left behind and the pain of her sudden loss. But, they are finding some kind of comfort knowing she's reunited with the father she lost as a child.

"They're together, they're in Heaven. There's not a doubt in my mind that he was waiting for her. I mean it happened on Father's Day so, they're together," Shadrick said.

The family says on Tuesday guardrails were put up in the city where Makayla's car was swept off the road. The family is also working to make a Greenhouse in her honor.