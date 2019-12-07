Family and friends remember fallen Officer Billy Clardy III

Officer Billy Clardy III's name will go right next to his father's at the Huntsville Fallen Officers Memorial.

Clardy Jr. passed away 40 years ago after serving time with the police force.

Clardy III was killed in the line of duty on Friday. The man accused of shooting and killing Clardy III is charged with capital murder.

Several people reached out to WAAY-31 and told us Clardy III was like a father to anyone he met, whether he knew them or not.

"Billy knew everybody and Billy cared about this community. Today, we mourn the loss of a great American hero," said Jefferey Rice.

This is what Commander Jefferey Rice had to say about his brother in blue.

Commander Rice works for the North precinct of Huntsville Police and his words echo what many others had to say about Clardy: understanding, helpful and determined.

"I've known Billy since we were about 8-years-old, and we played football at the YMCA on Blue Springs Road.

Billy loves his job and he loved this city," he said.

Huntsville police told us Billy Clardy III was a 20-year veteran and worked with their drug task force to keep North Huntsville a safe place for families.

We were told he was a highly distinguished officer with several awards, and a man who worked tirelessly both on and off the clock.

Rice told us moving forward, this will be a hard time for everyone, but they will continue to stand strong.

"We'll be there for each other but we will continue to stand on that thin blue line, between good and evil to protect this city," he said.