Family and friends of slain Madison County man hold vigil

Tonight, family and friends held a vigil for 28-year-old Ralph Parham.

The vigil comes after Parham was found shot in a Madison county neighborhood Wednesday.

Friends of Ralph told us he was nothing short of a good person.

He loved to be around his family and his baby girl.. but to know someone took his life too soon just breaks their heart.

Northeast Chase Estates is where Ralph Parham was found last Wednesday morning.

He was found laying in the street and unconscious.

Madison County sheriff’s investigators ruled the incident a homicide and are still looking for more evidence.

Tonight, family and friends came together at the corner of Rustic Trail and Frances Amelia to remember Parham for who he was...a family man.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office told WAAY-31 they do have possible leads and they wont stop the investigation until there are answers.