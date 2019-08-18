Clear
BREAKING NEWS Death investigation underway in Huntsville. Full Story

Family and friends of slain Madison County man hold vigil

Madison County Sheriff's investigators are still working on answers after Ralph Parham's death last Wednesday

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 9:45 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Tonight, family and friends held a vigil for 28-year-old Ralph Parham.

The vigil comes after Parham was found shot in a Madison county neighborhood Wednesday.

Friends of Ralph told us he was nothing short of a good person.

He loved to be around his family and his baby girl.. but to know someone took his life too soon just breaks their heart.

Northeast Chase Estates is where Ralph Parham was found last Wednesday morning.

He was found laying in the street and unconscious.

Madison County sheriff’s investigators ruled the incident a homicide and are still looking for more evidence.

Tonight, family and friends came together at the corner of Rustic Trail and Frances Amelia to remember Parham for who he was...a family man.

The Madison County Sheriff’s office told WAAY-31 they do have possible leads and they wont stop the investigation until there are answers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events