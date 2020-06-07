Family and friends hold memorial for victims of Valhermoso Springs mass murder

WAAY 31 is hearing from a close friend of two of the people who were killed in the Valhermoso Springs mass murder.

Family and friends joined together Saturday night for a memorial of 22-year-old James Bedford and 19-year-old Roger Jones Junior.

The memorial was held at Rhodes Ferry Park in Decatur.

Close friend of Roger and God-sister of James, says the memorial was beautiful, but knowing her loved-ones were murdered, is heart-wrenching.

"I want them to find whoever it was and they get what they deserve, really. I hope they are locked up forever," said friend, Destiny Clarke.

Morgan County Sheriff's officers say forensic reports should be completed by Tuesday, and they are interviewing community members to piece together what happened.