Family and friends grieve death of woman who was shot by husband in Jackson Co.

Anger and grief are what most of Candus Bowes friends and family are feeling right now after deputies say her husband shot and killed her.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says Jeremiah Nix was fighting with his wife early Saturday morning when the shooting happened. He now faces a murder charge and is in jail on a $150,000 bond.

Family didn't want to talk on camera just yet, but those we spoke to say Bowes didn't deserve to die like this.

"I was hysterical. I fell down to the floor crying," Shelby McBride said.

That's how McBride reacted after she found out her friend was dead.

"I'm tired of losing people," she said holding back tears.

Deputies say Candus Bowes was shot and killed by her husband at a home off poplar street in Hollywood.

"It's a really cruel world we live in, and I want things to be better," McBride said.

McBride says her friend was someone who always knew how to cheer you up and had the best laugh. She says the thing she remembers the most was how great of a mom she was.

"She was a really good mama. She loved her babies and she worked very hard for them," McBride said.

McBride says she's praying for Bowes family because she knows how important they were to her friend.

"I'm going to be there for them in any way that I can," McBride said.

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time.