Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Family and community hold balloon release for teen killed in ATV accident

Jayceon Sims was only 15-years-old and many say he was wiser than his young age.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 9:38 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Friday night, a family and community in Madison county are mourning the loss of a teenager.

15-year-old, Jayceon Sims died Sunday afternoon after an ATV accident.

Friday evening, family and friends gathered for a vigil and balloon release in his honor.

WAAY-31 was there at the "New Life Worship Center" where it was held.

People showed up with royal blue and white balloons to show their respect for Jayceon and many say he's gone way too soon.

"Today, no tears. Because jay was a positive young man. Jay did what he had to do when he had to," said his aunt.

Family and friends laughed, cried and honored Jayceon Sims in the best way they knew how Friday night: by bringing the love he always brought others to give his family the strength they need right now.

Jayceon was out riding an ATV with his father when it flipped over.

Sims was rushed to the hospital, were he later died.

The balloon release was a symbolic way to send messages up to him.

"We love ceo right. We love ceo. Can I hear it. We love you ceo" said the family and and friends.

Many people told WAAY-31Jayceon was a teen well ahead of his time and he would always go above and beyond.

Now, it's time for everyone he impacted to do the same.

"Ceo. We love you jay," they said.

From now on, every year on July 11th there will be an event in his honor.

Jayceon was his parents' only son and right now, they're just asking for financial help to cover his funeral costs and say thank you to everyone who came out.

Sims' visitation will be Saturday and his funeral will be held Sunday at the New Life Worship Center in Huntsville.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events