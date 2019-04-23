Clear
Family: Huntsville High student Nigel Shelby didn’t die by suicide because of bullying

An aunt of Huntsville High School student Nigel Shelby says her nephew didn’t commit suicide because he was bullied for being gay.

She said he had been bullied, but also struggled with depression and had sought treatment.

She said Nigel came out two years ago when he was 13. His being gay and bullied may have played a role in his death, she said, but it was not the reason.

She described him as a selfless, outgoing and loving kid who was full of life.

He loved theater and wanted to be an entertainer, citing Ariana Grande as his favorite performer.

Nigel killed himself April 18. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

