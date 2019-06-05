Clear
Family: Good Samaritan saves teen from Athens house fire

The fire started about 9 a.m. in the home’s garage.

A family of seven, two adults and five children, has been displaced after a Wednesday morning in Athens.

No one was injured in the fire, thanks in part to a Good Samaritan driving on Nick Davis Road saw the flames, kicked in a window and rescued a 15-year-old who was inside sleeping.

The Good Samaritan has been identified as Clifton Kirby, a building inspector for the city of Athens and a reserve deputy.

Two dogs died in the fire that started about 9 a.m. in the home’s garage.

