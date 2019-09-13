Clear

Family: Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies

Eddie Money (Image from EddieMoney.com)

Money died Friday.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:27 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:37 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The family of rock Star Eddie Money says he has died at 70.

Money died Friday.

The husky-voiced, blue collar performer was known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight." In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events