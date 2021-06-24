Family: Alabama doctor among missing in Florida beachfront condo collapse

At least three people are dead as many as 99 – including an Alabama man - are unaccounted after a 12-story residential building partially collapsed in Miami-Dade County, Florida, early Thursday, a county official told ABC News.

The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium in the small, beachside town of Surfside, about 6 miles north of Miami Beach, was reported around 1:30 a.m. A massive search and rescue operation was launched before dawn and crews are still carefully combing through the wreckage and remaining structure in hopes of finding survivors.

Gary Cohen, left, unidentified person, Brad Cohen, right (Photo courtesy of the Cohen Family to ABC News) Gary Cohen, left, unidentified person, Brad Cohen, right (Photo courtesy of the Cohen Family to ABC News)

In an interview with ABC News reporter Victor Oquendo, a woman says her husband and her brother-in-law were in the beachfront condominium when it collapsed.

Soriya Cohen identifies her brother-in-law as Gary Cohen and says he’s a doctor visiting from Birmingham. Her husband, Brad, also is missing.

She says they haven’t been answering their phones.

She said she doesn’t have any hope that they are alive.

See the full, unedited version of the interview from ABC News above.

Stay with ABC News and WAAY 31 for updates.