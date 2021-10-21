Family, friends remember the life of Dr. Richard Showers at his funeral service

Dozens of friends, family and acquaintances came to celebrate the life of Dr. Richard Showers Sr. at his church home of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Huntsville.

The funeral was held Thursday, and WAAY-31 was there as people remembered the pioneering former city councilman.

A father, leader, pioneer and friend — that's how Showers will be remembered by many who knew him. More than a service, the funeral served as a way to hopefully jumpstart the legacy of his work in Huntsville.

"It always starts here, and it continues on, no matter what," Julian Savage said. "That's the legacy — the legacy of service and being a true, true, servant leader."

Savage, like so many others, visited the Union Chapel Missionary Church to say goodbye to a dear friend.

But it wasn't all sad. Showers was known to keep his head held high, so that's what people did Thursday as well.

"He was intent on giving a voice to the voiceless and providing for those who had no means of accessing the various privileges that should be theirs naturally," said Oscar Montgomery.

Showers spent 28 years dedicated to the Huntsville City Council and was the first African-American elected to his position. He worked to focus on others and led efforts in education, civil rights and equality.

"A man of tremendous passion, power and strength," District 3 Councilwoman Jennie Robinson said of Showers.

His service was filled with laughter, tears and honor. Now, his friends and family want others to remember his mission and hope they'll carry it on with pride.

"We've lost our best champion," T.C. Johnson said. "We've lost our best champion in Huntsville, in my opinion. I've lost a personal friend. I think we need to have new leaders raise up to be humble but persistent about righteousness and in justice for all."

During the service, Showers received numerous acknowledgements and resolutions from many people in the community. There will also be a special recognition at the Nov. 4 city council meeting for the family.