North Alabama families honor loved ones who died at war

For many families, the meaning behind why we observe Memorial Day hits close to home.

Teresa Schmitt was a child when she got the news her father wouldn't be returning home from the Vietnam War. But, even all these years later she finds ways to celebrate his life especially on Memorial Day.

"Just a lot of fun, and very handsome a very handsome man," Schmitt said.

Schmitt remembers only happy memories with her father, Sgt Elbert A Phillips.

Sgt. Phillips was a medic in the Air Force serving in Vietnam when an airplane he was in was struck down. He and the pilot both presumed dead. The news of his death is a day Schmitt says she'll never forget

"It's vividly etched in my mind, them coming up to the house to come my mother. it was not a good day," Schmitt said.

"His body was never recovered so we still don't have that complete closure," she said.

Schmitt said being a part of a community that celebrates our veterans and supports the families of fallen soldiers is a blessing. She and her family also finds a way to celebrate her dad on holidays like today in her own way.

"We've been known to set off balloons, writing messages on balloons, sending them up to memorialize my dad," she said.

And, if she did get the chance to say one thing to her father, she told us she'd say this:

"Gosh that I just have missed him, missed him, missed his encouragement, missed his discipline, missed mostly seeing how he loved my mother, he was so deserving," she said,

Schmitt said she doesn't visit the Huntsville Veteran's Memorial, where her father's name is often, but she will come here once in awhile to lay a rose right next to her beloved father's name.