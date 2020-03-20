Coronavirus concerns make planning funerals more difficult for loved ones

The death of a loved one is always hard, but now grieving families have to take the Coronavirus into consideration when planning a funeral service.

"It's most difficult on the family," Sarra Chappel, who works for Laughlin Service Funeral Home, said.

Chappell has been in the funeral business for 15 years. She said this is the first time in her career she's had to put a limit on how many people can attend a funeral - and change the way services are handled.

She said it's difficult on the families who are grieving, and also for the staff who has to enforce the mandate

"I mean there's a fine line between what the law says, and then telling a family member they can't hug another family member ,but the safety of the other people here and the safety of our employees is certainly important too," Chappell said.

The health order prohibits gatherings of more than 25 people. It also states there has to be enough space for people to be able to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.

So if a funeral service is help in a smaller chapel, then the service has to have fewer than 25 people.

"We've never had a pandemic on this scale that has affected churches, funeral service," Chris Martin, the General Manager and Funeral Director for the Spry Funeral Home, said.

Martin has been in the business for about 24-years. He said even though the mandate is hard on families, most of them understand it's in order to keep everybody safe. He said the funeral business has also made some accommodations to family including having options to stream the service online, or having a smaller service and burial now - then allowing them to come back and have another service later on.

"They can come back at a later date within a year and have another receiving of friends, obviously their loved ones not there - but they can receive friends when this has passed by then have a funeral service in our chapel," he said.

Another thing the funeral home is doing is allowing families to fill out a lot of paperwork online or over the phone so they can limit contact.

They said they are trying to accommodate the wishes of families as best as possible, even finding ways to keep their loved ones until more traditional services can be held once the crisis is over.

