School supplies tax-free this weekend for the annual sales tax holiday

Kids are just weeks away from returning to the classroom and over the weekend is a great time to get them stocked up on their school supplies.

Alabama’s sales tax holiday for school-related items starts Friday.

Alabama's four percent sales tax will be waived on school supplies this weekend.

Any item that students would use during instruction is tax-free all weekend long and for many families not having to pay the sales tax adds up.

"It is a big relief because with four kids we can easily spend hundreds of dollars buying them things for back to school so, tax-free means that we save so much money and I think that's important to a lot of families who do have a larger family, it's a big break," said Jennifer Crepeau, a Madison County Mom.

Crepeau said that her family has a lot of items to buy for the upcoming school year, items they didn't have to spend as much money on during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Ya last year it was very cheap, very, very cheap and I think this year I'm going to get a surprise when we go back to actually buy the school supplies because I don't remember how much they cost the year before," said Crepeau.

Last year in Alabama retailers saw a decline in sales during the tax holiday.

"There was so much uncertainty because they didn't know whether they were either, either going to have school or if they were going to be in-person or virtual and a lot of them ended up being virtual so you have different needs if you're in a home setting," said Nancy Dennis, Director of Public Relations at the Alabama Retail Association.

This year though students are returning to the classroom and they're going to need plenty of school supplies.

"They're going to need those things like school uniforms, and computers, printers, those kinds of things that are going to be tax-free this weekend," said Dennis.

And for moms like Crepeau, they have a long list of items to buy.

"Shoes because kids grow like crazy, all of the school supplies. Anything and everything you can think of we have to buy," said Crepeau.

Not all items that students could be asked to bring to the classroom will be included in the sales tax like paper towels and disinfectant wipes.