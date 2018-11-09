Fallen tree blocks part of Wall Triana Highway

Wall Triana Highway is open after a tree fell in the road Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Wall Triana and Big Oak Lane in Madison around 3:45 Friday morning. Public Works crews were called out to remove the tree and clean up debris. Police were on site to direct traffic around the blockage. Madison Police told WAAY 31 the blockage was weather related.

Crews had the debris clear and road reopen just before 5 am in time for the morning commute.