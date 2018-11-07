Clear
Fallen State Trooper escorted home by his brothers in blue

State Trooper Jason Hewett was escorted to Florence by his brothers in blue.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:53 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 5:03 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

The Shoals community is devastated after the death of a state trooper, a husband and father of four.

Jason Hewett, 34, was killed Tuesday morning after he was struck by a car on County Road 137 in Lauderdale County. Hewett was off-duty and running at the time of the crash.

On Wednesday, Hewett was escorted to a funeral home in Florence by a caravan of State Troopers and other law enforcement agencies in the Shoals.

Hewett was a 2006 graduate of the Alabama State Trooper Academy and served the Lauderdale County community. Many of his friends say not only was he an amazing trooper, but he was an even better father, husband and son.

His brothers in blue went to Huntsville to escort him home.They wanted to honor him and the life he lead serving the people of the Shoals. Many officers have a mark on their badge to honor Hewett or have changed their Facebook profile pictures to show support for Hewett's family.

A donation site has been set up to help the Hewett family. It's unclear if the person who struck Hewett will face any charges.

